“I swear that if 10 years ago, they told me this, I wouldn’t believe it,” said Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, celebrating the victory of Gustavo Petro in Colombia’s president election. She recounted the moment when she learned of the historic victory, and provided details of her exchange with the leader of Colombia’s left.

“At 7:50 p.m. we landed at Aeroparque, and the cellphone popped up with more than 30 messages from colleagues who happily informed me of the triumph of the Historical Pact coalition in the runoff in Colombia,” wrote the vice president on her Twitter account.

19:50hs aterrizamos en Aeroparque y el celu me devuelve más de 30 mensajes de compañeros y compañeras que con alegría me trasmiten el triunfo de la coalición Pacto Histórico en el ballotage en Colombia. Pido que me comuniquen y casi al instante escucho su voz: Hola presidente… pic.twitter.com/X43Gix1TAy — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) June 20, 2022

Later, in the same thread, she added that she spoke with the new head of state of Colombia: “I ask them to put me in contact with him and almost instantly I heard his voice: ‘Here is Gustavo Petro, Cristina.”

Aquí Gustavo Petro, Cristina (juro que hace 10 años me decían esto y no lo creía) Se lo dije y se rió, estaba emocionado, yo también. “Ahora a construir la paz” me dijo. Tiene razón, hay que suturar las heridas de tanta tragedia

¡Salud al Pueblo Colombiano y a su Presidente! — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) June 20, 2022

Finally, she revealed Petro’s message to the Argentine vice president and, of course, to all her compatriots: “‘Now to build peace,’ he told me,” wrote Fernandez. “He is correct, we must suture the wounds of so much tragedy. Good health to the Colombian people and its president!” she wrote on her personal Twitter account.

(Pagina|12)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

