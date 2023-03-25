March 25, 2023
Photo composition: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left), former US President George W. Bush (center), Chinese President Xi Jinping (right), on a war-torn city and an Iraqi flag background. Photo: The Cradle.

Photo composition: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left), former US President George W. Bush (center), Chinese President Xi Jinping (right), on a war-torn city and an Iraqi flag background. Photo: The Cradle.