This Sunday, April 30, the revolutionary forces of Venezuela’s civic, military, and police unions met at the Distribuidor Altamira bridge in Caracas to remember the failure of “Operation Freedom,” an attempted coup carried out in 2019 by Juan Guaidó and opposition leader and fugitive from justice Leopoldo López in their desperate endeavors to overthrow the legitimate government of president Nicolás Maduro.

The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, began his speech at around 6 a.m., accompanied by the tune of “Gloria al Bravo Pueblo,” the Venezuelan national anthem, and exclamations of “¡Que viva la Patria!” He recalled aloud the events of four years ago, when the monster of fascism, together with a handful of traitors from the military and various police forces, gravely underestimated the strength of and support garnered by President Maduro’s government.

That morning, intelligence agencies loyal to the revolutionary process had procured insider information regarding some of the opposition’s plans, enabling the patriotic forces to take immediate action and prevent the success of the coup. “They thought it would be easy to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution and free a criminal—Leopoldo López—who was under house arrest,” explained the PSUV leader.

#EnVideo📹| Primer Vicepresidente del PSUV, @dcabellor expresó que los fascistas no volverán a gobernar a Venezuela ni por la buenas ni por las malas; agregó que los revolucionarios tienen un compromiso histórico con el país.#30Abr pic.twitter.com/4BCelUMOPr — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 30, 2023

Cabello thanked the brave people who, as soon as they realized the goals and intentions of the extreme right, gathered at the Miraflores Palace to defend President Nicolás Maduro and the revolutionary process. “Once again, the people stood up against the monster of fascism,” he said.

April 30, 2019, should be remembered as a date where the people took part in unconditional defense of the fatherland. Cabello emphasized that on that day, “the patriots told fascism that it will not pass, it will not return [to the fatherland], and early that morning, the spirit of the Liberating Father was felt.” He added that, just as crucial as recognizing the loyal people of four years ago, this date is also important to point out and identify the real traitors who have betrayed the trust that the revolution and the people placed in them are currently being protected by neoliberal imperialism.

A proven lie

Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López lied to the world, saying that they had taken Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base when in reality, they had not set a single foot in the military stronghold formerly known as “La Carlota.” Cabello explained that “the international spokesperson for the extreme right-wing coup never managed to take the military base; in fact, they could not even get past the Distribuidor Altamira.” In the early morning that day, before the events began and “the first banana from the bridge” fell, Leopoldo López had already fled the country and was entering Colombia.

Cabello explained that with that announcement, an important group of loyal soldiers had been deceived, but as soon as they realized the opposition’s intentions for that day, they left that space and once again joined the patriotic ranks in defense of the truth.

No fear of fascism

Diosdado Cabello finished his speech by stating that “the civic-military union together with the police force and popular power have meshed as an impregnable shield in defense of the revolution.”

The true revolutionaries celebrate the great victory of April 30, 2019, where the country once again demonstrated that freedom is not negotiated, it is defended with courage, love, and honor.

Cabello highlighted that from the revolutionary ranks, there is a true commitment to history, youth, and children. He reiterated that the loyal revolutionaries are committed to “giving today’s children a free, sovereign, and loved homeland, and the flag of Bolívar and Hugo Chávez will continue to be raised to show that Venezuela does have people to defend it.”

(RedRadioVE) by Veronica Chacon Cascio

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

