May 1, 2023
PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello in a event on the Distribuidor Altamira bridge in Caracas, commemorating the 4th anniversary of the "banana coup" lead by Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López. Photo: RedRadioVE.

