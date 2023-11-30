November 30, 2023
Opposition governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, speaking on the Essequibo dispute and the consultative referendum at the 'Venezuela Defends the Essequibo' event this Tuesday, November 28. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.

Opposition governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, speaking on the Essequibo dispute and the consultative referendum at the 'Venezuela Defends the Essequibo' event this Tuesday, November 28. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.