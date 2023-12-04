“The Israeli occupation will fail despite the escalation of its crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds,” Osama Hamdan said.

In his regular press briefing in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official and a top member of the movement’s politburo, highlighted Hamas’ political position and expectations on the 58th day of the Israeli war on Gaza.

Hamas representative in Beirut Osama Hamdan holds press briefing https://t.co/PXXnE4Cjxj — Press TV (@PressTV) December 3, 2023

Below is a summary of what Hamdan had to say:

• The Israeli occupation will fail despite the escalation of its crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds – occupied East Jerusalem.

• Gaza was and will remain the graveyard of its invaders and occupiers.

• We renew our position, which strongly rejects Israeli plans that aim to expel our people outside of Gaza.

• The United States is a partner in the genocide and ethnic cleansing taking place in Gaza.

• The American attitude towards the Palestinian struggle, in general, is predicated on provocations and aims at destabilizing the region.

• We call on all the free people in The United States to deny the Biden Administration their votes in the next elections.

• The world has seen the difference between the way Al-Qassam Brigades treated its captives and the way the Israeli army treat Palestinian hostages and captives.

• The obstinacy of the Israeli occupation was the reason why the mediation efforts were derailed.

• We call on the escalation of all kinds of resistance against the Israeli enemy.

• We send a special greeting to our people of Yemen for all of their efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

• We call on all Arabs and Muslims to send civil and official delegations to Gaza to break the siege.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

