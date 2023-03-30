A presentation hearing of 23 people allegedly involved in the “PDVSA-Crypto” corruption plot was held, comprising 20 officials from Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the National Superintendence of Crypto-assets (Sunacrip), and other businessmen, as well as three judges accused of plots in the judiciary.

Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, announced via social media that the detainees were presented this Tuesday, March 28, before the Second Control Judge. Nine public officials, ten businessmen, and one former deputy were presented, as well as three judges also accused of corruption. Saab pointed out that custodial detention measures were requested for all of them, and agreed to by the court.

In footage broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, it was possible to identify the detainees in orange suits and handcuffs entering the Coordination of Aeronautical Operations building of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin). A court was set up in the building, where they will be charged by the Second Control Judge against corruption and terrorism, Carlos Liendo, accompanied by prosecutors 50 and 67 with national jurisdiction, as well as public defense lawyers.

The detainees were heavily guarded by members of the anti-corruption police. Among the 23 detainees presented, the following stand out:

Antonio José Pérez Suárez, Vice President of Commerce and Supply of PDVSA and alleged head of the corruption structure

Joselit de La Trinidad Ramírez Camacho, National Superintendent of Crypto-assets and crypto-financial operator

Hugbel Rafael Roa Carucci, former deputy of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

The crimes that detainees are being charged with include: appropriation or distraction of public property, boasting or use of relationships or influences, and money laundering, among others. This was reported by Saab on Saturday, adding that all public officials involved in the PDVSA-Crypto case will additionally be charged with the crime of treason.

Only one woman stands out in the group, Johana Torres, who is accused of money laundering, among other crimes.

#EnMinutos ante el Juez 2do de Control el @MinpublicoVEN procederá a #IMPUTAR ( con privativa ) por la trama de #Corrupción Pdvsa/Cripto: a 9 funcionarios públicos, 10

empresarios y un ex diputado. Igualmente por corrupción serán #IMPUTADOS con privativa 3 jueces. pic.twitter.com/tGYLLKOhfF — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 29, 2023

#CULMINADA AHORA la audiencia de #IMPUTACIÓN de los funcionarios, empresarios y jueces vinculados a varias tramas de #CORRUPCION… El @MinpublicoVEN solicitó para todos privativa de libertad las cuales fueron acordadas por el tribunal #JUSTICIA… pic.twitter.com/e8TKd4TXQZ — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 29, 2023

Saab: I will not speculate judgements on PDVSA

Saab reported that the investigations are being deepened, and searches and seizures are being carried out after the corruption plot unveiled in PDVSA. He preferred not to draw conclusions yet about those responsible for the corruption plot that led to an in-depth investigation in the oil industry.

In statements made this Tuesday to the Colombian news outlet, W Radio, the Attorney General pointed out that “we are still in the first phase of the investigation, [but we are reaching] the end of the first phase because today, all these people will be charged before the Second Terrorism Court.”

“I would not want,” he said, “in remaining hermetic in this process, to anticipate the events that are in full swing.”

The senior official left open the possibility for detainees to offer important information for the investigation when they are presented. “The presentation hearing could become a denunciation hearing, we will see there,” Saab told the W Radio station.

In the interview, the senior prosecutor commented that the people who have been charged so far committed serious crimes against the nation. “They not only laundered money; we seized hundreds of vehicles, half a dozen state-of-the-art planes, and buildings,” Saab stated. “We are facing the fact that corruption is now a type of crime that launders ill-gotten money in the way that drug trafficking has done.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

