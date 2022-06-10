The US Department of Defense acknowledged in a press release that the United States has endeavored to “improve Ukraine’s security and disease surveillance for both human and animal health” by providing support to 46 biological laboratories and “health and disease diagnosis sites” over the last two decades.

The Pentagon also claimed that Ukraine has no nuclear, chemical or biological weapons programs, a position which Russia dismisses.

In fact, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev recently said that US biological laboratories in Ukraine experimented with deadly diseases.

In March, Moscow asked the US for explanations about its biological laboratories in Ukraine, after discovering 30 of these facilities a month earlier in the midst of the Russian military operation in that country.

Russia has accused the Kiev regime of covering up traces of biological programs, warning that the laboratories are used for military purposes.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Russia has received documentation from employees of Ukrainian biolabs, who in February were ordered to urgently destroy particularly dangerous pathogens of the plague, anthrax, cholera and other deadly diseases.

Moscow believes that the United States has spent more than $200 million to develop biological weapons at Ukrainian facilities.

The development of biolabs in Ukraine has been questioned not only by Russia. In March, China also asked the US to explain the purpose of its biological laboratories in Ukraine and urged the parties involved to guarantee the security of these sites.

According to the available data, the United States Department of Defense controls some 336 biolabs in 30 different countries.

(Últimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

