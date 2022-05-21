Piedad Córdoba Suggests Petro to Promote a Peace and Non-Aggression Treaty with Venezuela

Piedad Córdoba, former senator of Colombia and renowned social leader, has proposed the establishment of an international treaty between Colombia and its neighboring countries that would prevent the sponsoring of paramilitary groups or the invasion by foreign armies in the signatory nations.

The former senator suggested to presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, that if he gets elected as president of Colombia, he should promote a Peace and Non-Aggression Treaty with Venezuela. Córdoba announced this on Thursday, May 19, in a message posted on her Twitter account, together with a formal written proposal, titled Colombia: Power of Life. The document consists of four points. RELATED CONTENT: Why Are Colombian Election Candidates Auditioning in Washington?

Apreciados @petrogustavo y @FranciaMarquezM: A nuestro lema de “Colombia: Potencia de la Vida” debemos seguirlo llenando de propuestas. Se acerca el momento de posicionar una política pública de Estado que se defina como “Colombia: Potencia de la paz”. Propongo cuatro puntos: pic.twitter.com/uN7IpZ7j7L — Piedad Córdoba (@piedadcordoba) May 19, 2022

Point 4 of Córdoba’s proposal, called “Peace without borders,” deals with Colombia’s neighboring countries, and refers specifically to Venezuela.

She wrote that the foreign policy of the new government of the country must aim to establish an international peace agreement regardless of the ideological position of the government of the neighboring country.

Such a peace agreement must prevent the sponsoring of paramilitary groups or foreign armies that could attack the signatory states.

Córdoba emphasized that the treaty must also guarantee that there should be no interference of any kind that could contribute to the prolonging of the war in Colombia.

RELATED CONTENT: Why Latin America Needs a New World Order

Córdoba pointed out that Colombia should sign such a pact with all of its neighbors, including Nicaragua, on which depends the subsistence of the Raizal Afro-Colombian communities of Colombia’s Caribbean islands.

The proposal also states that, “in harmony with a new diplomatic policy, the new government needs to promote the easing of tensions and the demilitarization of the region.”

The other three points of the proposal refer to the full implementation of the Havana Peace Accords. It states that dialogue should continue to be the route: peace with everyone; and a comprehensive policy of dismantling paramilitarism.

In Córdoba’s opinion, this step would put the new Colombian government in tune with the proposals of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Featured image: Former senator of Colombia, Piedad Córdoba. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Auring Hernández

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

