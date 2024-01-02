This Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro spoke about the political climate ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, scheduled for the last months of this year.

President Maduro made these comments in his first interview of the year, given to journalist Ignacio Ramonet and published by the Mexican newspaper La Jornada.

He was asked about his possible presidential candidacy for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), to which he replied that it is still early to announce a candidacy.

“What I can tell you is that it is still premature. The year is just beginning. Only God know. Not Diosdado, God,” Maduro said jokingly, as the name of PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello begins with the particle Dios, meaning God in Spanish. “We hope that the climate for the electoral process taking place this year will be determined, and I am sure that, with God’s blessing, we will make the best decision,” he stated during the interview.

“In the decision regarding my eventual candidacy in 2024, neither personalistic nor individualistic ambitions, ego, nor blue blood will ever lead. The interests of the country will. And when the decision is made, whatever it may be, we will all go out to conquer” the victory, added President Maduro.

He recalled that his initial 2013 presidential candidacy resulted from the revolutionary people’s will after Commander Hugo Chávez passed into immortality.

“I am not me. I am part of a historical cause. I am part of a national project. I am part of a powerful popular movement of millions of men and women. I am part of a team: the Military Political High Command of the Revolution. I do not owe it to myself. I do not impose an ego or a predestination. No. Why was I president? Well, because Commander Chávez, at a given moment, had to make a decision due to a very serious illness… And so it was, and the people ratified [that decision] in heroic elections on April 14, 2013,” he added.

Subsequently, the revolutionary forces prevailed in the mayoral and gubernatorial elections. Faced with these circumstances, President Maduro affirmed that in these presidential elections, the will of the Venezuelan people will once again be imposed.

In 2024, the Venezuelan people are going to teach a new lesson to the empires of the world, to the oligarchic right, to the extremists. [A lesson] they will not forget for decades,” he said.

“The popular movement, the popular forces, and our entire country are preparing for a great electoral victory and a new time of revolution to come with the Simón Bolívar National Plan and the historic projects that Commander Hugo Chávez left us. I can assure you that 2024 will be a year of great triumphs that will open the doors to great achievements in 2025 and beyond,” he concluded.

Last August, President Nicolás Maduro ordered the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to prepare the Republic Plan for the next elections in Venezuela. He recalled that Venezuela has had its most democratic electoral processes during the last 20 years of Chavismo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

