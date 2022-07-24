On Saturday, July 23, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Nicaragua’s main political party, for the 61st anniversary of its foundation.

“Long live brave and patriotic Nicaragua!” wrote Maduro on Twitter. “I congratulate the Nicaraguans, our brother and leader Daniel Ortega, his companion Rosario Murillo, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the founding of the FSLN, a revolution that opened the path towards the future greatness of its people.”

¡Viva la Nicaragua valiente y patriota! Felicito a las y los nicaragüenses, a nuestro hermano y líder Daniel Ortega, a su compañera Rosario Murillo, en ocasión del 61° Aniversario de la fundación del FSLN, una revolución que abrió caminos hacia el futuro gigante de su pueblo. pic.twitter.com/NUHNTxMWk1 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 23, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Dialogue with US ‘Is Just for Putting the Noose Around Your Own Neck,’ Says Ortega at 43rd Sandinista Anniversary

The FSLN was founded in 1961 as a political-military organization, inspired by the anti-imperialist legacy of Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto César Sandino, who fought against US intervention in his country between 1927 and 1933.

The FSLN is currently the governing party of Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, who has strengthened ties of friendship and cooperation with the Venezuelan government and people.

Earlier, on Tuesday, July 19, the Venezuelan government congratulated Nicaragua on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution that overthrew the US-backed brutal Anastasio Somoza dictatorship.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicaragua Celebrates 43 Years of Revolution: A Clash Between Reality and Media Misrepresentation

Nicaragua fue en un faro de libertad para los pueblos de América que luchaban por su liberación. Junto al brillo de la heroica Revolución cubana, se convirtió en referencia de dignidad, firmeza, abnegación y coraje en las luchas de la Patria Grande contra el imperialismo. pic.twitter.com/Wiff1JSZwo — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) July 20, 2022

In fact, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faría was present in Managua and participated—as representative of the Venezuelan people and its government—in the commemoration ceremony of the Sandinista Revolution.

“Nicaragua has been a beacon of freedom for the peoples of America who fought for their liberation,” Faría said in Nicaragua. “Along with the brilliance of the heroic Cuban Revolution, it became a reference of dignity, firmness, selflessness and courage in the struggles of the Great Homeland against imperialism.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.