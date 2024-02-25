The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with the foreign affairs minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, in Caracas.

The meeting took place on Friday, February 24, at Miraflores Palace, where the two leaders addressed issues of bilateral interest, cooperation, solidarity, and mutual benefit.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have experienced a boom in the last decade, an alliance that has been expanded by the Venezuelan president and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with more than 40 cooperation agreements in different sectors.

In January, President Maduro also met with the minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Türkiye date back to 1957, however, it was in 2009 that the relation acquired a high-level character through the creation of the Joint Cooperation Commission.

On Friday, the meeting in Miraflores Palace was attended by the Turkish delegation that accompanied the foreign minister on his Venezuela tour; Turkish Ambassador to Venezuela Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu; the minister’s special advisor Sadik Arslan; the general director of Bilateral Political Affairs, Yaprak Balkan; and the general director of Foreign Policy, Analysis and Coordination, Esra Toplu.

For Venezuela, Foreign Minister Yván Gil participated in the meeting, along with the deputy foreign affairs minister for Europe, Coromoto Godoy.

It was announced that the two countries will increase their bilateral trade volume from $800 million per year to $3 billion, a nearly four-times increase.

Both countries also expressed their solidarity with Palestine.

