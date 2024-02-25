February 25, 2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (left) shakes hand with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, February 23, 2024. Photo: Presidential Press.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (left) shakes hand with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, February 23, 2024. Photo: Presidential Press.