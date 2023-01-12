The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, condemned the actions of the Peruvian police and military during protests against the Boluarte government, referring to its actions as a “massacre against the population.”

This Wednesday, January 11, The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, spoke out strongly against the police and military violence in Peru that has left at least 47 dead amid demonstrations against the de facto government of Dina Boluarte.

“What is taking place in Peru is a massacre against the population,” Colombia’s President Petro wrote through social media accounts. “A political and peaceful solution is essential. Stop the death and sit down to talk.”

Similarly, President Petro proposed as a solution to the crisis: that talks be set up immediately so that a solution can be reached politically through dialogue. Moreover, he has asked Peru to implement precautionary measures that in his opinion, are “essential.”

Since December 7, social groups and organizations have been demonstrating against the Boluarte coup government, due to the imprisonment of democratically elected President Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte responded to the protests by declaring a state of emergency and placing the military on the streets, increasing the environment of violent repression. On Monday, 18 people were killed by live ammunition fired by Peru’s security forces, including a minor and a newborn, and another 68 were injured in Juliaca, in Puno.

This forced the Public Ministry of Peru to initiate an investigation against the president and several ministers of the coup regime, who are being investigated for genocide a qualified homicide during the protests.

(Hispan TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

