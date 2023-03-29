On Monday night, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reported that the Salvadoran Naval Force seized about 1.2 tons of cocaine and captured three Colombians in Pacific Ocean waters.

The drugs, valued at $30 million according to Bukele, were transported some 963 kilometers from Bocana El Cordoncillo, an estuary in the La Paz department.

“It is estimated at approximately 1.2 tons of cocaine, valued at about $30 million. This becomes the drug seizure farthest from the coast in El Salvador’s history,” Bukele wrote on social media.

The Salvadoran president’s post was accompanied by a tag to Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Presidents Bukele and Petro have had several disagreements and debates on social media in recent months.

Colombian Navy collaborated in the seizure

It was subsequently learned that the seizure was also possible due to the Colombian Navy. Colombian authorities had already identified the vessel containing the cocaine and followed its trail to international waters to intercept it with the support of Salvadoran forces.

Thus, President Petro responded to his Salvadoran counterpart by emphasizing the participation of the Colombian Navy in the operation.

“Another ton and a half of cocaine that falls near El Salvador, thanks to the intelligence and help of the Colombian Navy,” Petro wrote on social media Tuesday morning.

