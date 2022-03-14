Tomorrow at 7pm (EST) – Webinar ‘Ukraine Crisis: Which is the Cause, Russia or US/NATO?’

Tomorrow, Monday, March 14th, Orinoco Tribune is co-sponsoring a webinar about the conflict in Ukraine.

This panel brings together peace activists in Canada and the U.S.A. to share and discuss one of our time’s most critical historical crises. Since Russia’s “special military operation” began in Ukraine on February 24th, we have been bombarded by mainstream media, giving us a distorted and perplexing picture of this crisis. Hysterical demonization of Russia, the Trudeau Liberal government’s heavy political and military support of the Ukrainian government, and the mainstream media’s dishonest reporting have generated an unprecedented hype and confusion in Canada, the U.S.A., and worldwide.

Is it possible to get an accurate picture of the Ukraine crisis? Our panelists will attempt to set the picture straight…

MONDAY, March 14, 2022 4pm Pacific Time / 7pm Eastern Time

Featured speakers: Moderator, Alison Bodine, Sara Flounders, Arnold August, Danny Haiphong, Ken Stone and Ali Yerevani.

Simultaneous translation into French will be available at the event.

Media Sponsor: The Canada Files

Co-sponsors:

• The Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War,

• United National AntiWar Coalition,

• Fire this Time Movement for Social Justice,

• Orinoco Tribune,

• The International Manifesto Group,

• Mobilization Against War and Occupation,

• International Action Center and

• Regina Peace Council.

Featured image: Webinar’s poster.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE

