The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the United States has clandestinely approved and executed more than 100 arms deals and foreign military sales to the Israeli regime since the onset of the war on Gaza in October.

According to the newspaper, this figure encompasses thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, bunker-busting bombs, small arms, and other lethal supplies, as disclosed by US officials in a recent classified briefing to Congress.

This undisclosed number serves as the latest indicator of Washington’s extensive involvement in the ongoing conflict in Gaza over the past five months, the newspaper notes.

The Post confirms that only two foreign military sales to the Israeli occupation have been publicly disclosed since the conflict began.

The sales in question include tank ammunition valued at $106 million and $147.5 million in components for manufacturing 155mm artillery shells.

These sales have raised concerns for a broader examination, as the Biden administration bypassed Congressional approval for the packages by invoking emergency powers.

The spokesperson for the US State Department announced in late February that the US President issued NSM-20 on February 8. This document represents a new global policy allegedly aimed at strengthening safeguards and accountability for arms transfers, the spokesperson told Al Mayadeen.

The new policy mandates that all partners receiving US-funded arms, under security assistance and cooperation authorities, must provide written assurances. These assurances include a commitment to using the weapons and equipment in compliance with the law of war, as well as facilitating the delivery of US and US-supported humanitarian aid in war zones.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council told Al Mayadeen that the National Security Memorandum on Safeguards and Accountability regarding military equipment and services sent to others does not stipulate imposing new measures as far as military aid is concerned. Rather, it merely demands guarantees of compliance with existing controls.

He further claimed that the memorandum includes measures that have been applied to “Israel” for a long time and that it also applies to all the countries that the United States supplies with weapons, pursuant to American law.

Most Americans oppose ‘Israel’ arms shipments

Moreover, aid to “Israel” is being done under the table because the majority of US citizens oppose it. A recent YouGov poll conducted by the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) found that 52% of American citizens agree that the US government should cease weapons shipments to the Israeli occupation entity until it ends its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip. The poll reveals a significant partisan divide, with 62% of respondents who voted for President Biden in 2020 supporting the statement, “The US should stop weapons shipments to Israel until Israel discontinues its attacks on the people of Gaza.” Only 14% of Biden voters disagree with the statement, while 24% remain undecided. On the other hand, only 30% of former President Donald Trump’s voters support suspending US weapons shipments to the Israeli occupation, with a majority (55%) opposing, and 15% expressing uncertainty. The poll showed that among those who did not vote in the 2020 presidential elections, 60% believe the US should block weapons shipments to “Israel”, while 17% disagree with the statement and 23% are unsure. The survey also revealed that 52% of respondents favor the cessation of US weapons to the Israeli occupation over a ceasefire in Gaza, while 27% favored a ceasefire, and 21% were uncertain.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

