The head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) troops continue to work to interconnect the newly created Guayana Esequiba state with the rest of the Venezuelan territory.

Through several social media posts from Tuesday, May 7, Hernández Lárez explained that engineers and sappers continue to build roads for the development of Guayana Esequiba state.

Aquí van los ingenieros y zapadores, a paso de vencedores, materializando las rutas para el desarrollo de nuestro estado Guayana Esequiba !

Aquí nadie se rinde !

Aquí no hay cobardes !#IntegrarEsVencer pic.twitter.com/E6VEFhVTXE — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) May 7, 2024

“Here go the engineers and sappers, at the pace of winners, creating routes for the development of our state,” wrote the top military commander.

In another video posted by Hernández Lárez, soldiers are seen installing a bridge and the bases on each side of the river, and an FANB official, under heavy rain, explains the work they are carrying out to place a 47-meter modular structure nearby the Cuyuní River.

After the ratification of the binding nature of the consultative referendum of December 3, 2023, the Venezuelan people requested, among other measures, to extend social programs for the population living in the Guayana Esequiba state, currently under temporary occupation by Guyana.

In response to the referendum mandate, the FANB has been deployed near the Essequibo in order to serve its population and to properly exercise sovereignty over the disputed Essequibo territory. After breaching the 1966 Geneva Agreement, which specified the mechanisms to solve the territorial dispute, Guyana sent the case to the International Court of Justice without the required approval of Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

