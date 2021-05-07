Venezuela & ALBA-TCP Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

The Venezuelan Navy, in conjunction with Civil Protection (PC), traveled to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and completed the first phase of humanitarian aid delivery, following the emergency caused by the activity of the La Soufrière volcano.

The work was recognized by the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, in the company of the president of the Bank of ALBA, Raúl Li Causi, who thanked the solidarity of Venezuela and the member countries of the regional body.

En acto de agradecimiento a la tripulación del buque de la Armada 🇻🇪 por su noble y valiosa labor en el traslado de la ayuda humanitaria, el Secretario Ejecutivo @SachaLlorenti afirmó que, "ustedes son expresión de lo que significa la hermandad y la solidaridad entre los pueblos" pic.twitter.com/Uls3mx0Ozl — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) May 6, 2021

“Each one of you manifests, with your presence, with your work, with your effort, what the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America means, and ours is an alliance for life,” said Secretary Llorenti. He praised the work of the Venezuelan soldiers, doctors, and experts in natural disasters of the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force, highlighting that they are the “expression of the meaning of brotherhood and solidarity among peoples.”

He reiterated that ALBA-TCP represents an alliance for life, not to invade, appropriate the natural resources of other peoples, or to organize coups and destabilize other countries. “We organize ourselves to extend a helping hand, to the peoples that need it,” he emphasized.

For his part, the president of Bank of ALBA, Raúl Li Causi, extended the gratitude of the people and government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the men and women who were part of the humanitarian aid contingent of Venezuelan and Cuban professionals who fulfilled their mission in the Caribbean country.

“It has been several weeks during which we have been able to support,” said Li Causi. “It has been tremendous work, they have left the name of the homeland of Bolívar and of ALBA-TCP very high, and so we want to let you know, thank you for your commitment and performance in this mission.” Li Causi also announced the return to Venezuela of the Bolivarian Navy ship, with its crew, having successfully completed its task on the island.

#EnFotos 📸 | En nombre de los pueblos del #ALBATCP, el Secretario Ejecutivo @SachaLlorenti y el presidente del @BancodelALBA_ Raúl Li Causi, agradecieron al grupo de Fuerza de Tarea Humanitaria Simón Bolívar, la labor cumplida en #SanVicenteYLasGranadinas 🇻🇨#AlianzaParaLaVida pic.twitter.com/vO9cqyvJse — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) May 6, 2021

"Cada uno de ustedes está materializando con su presencia, con su trabajo, con su esfuerzo, lo que significa la Alianza para los Pueblos de Nuestra América, una #AlianzaParaLaVida", manifestó el Secretario Ejecutivo @SachaLlorenti a la tripulación del buque 🇻🇪 Goajira T63. pic.twitter.com/O9fecXpRV4 — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) May 6, 2021

He reported that the regional integration body is preparing for the second phase of cooperation with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, regarding the reconstruction of the country after the natural disaster, which will begin in the coming days.

In a first stage, the member countries of ALBA-TCP established a sea bridge with the Navy vessel AB Goajira, with a Venezuelan flag and crew, to transfer supplies including water, food packages, hygiene items, and other supplies to assist those affected by the volcanic activity in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Featured image: Sacha Llorenti, the Secretary General of ALBA-TCP delivered humanitarian aid to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and recognized the work carried out by Venezuelan and Cuban specialists over several weeks. Photo courtesy of @ALBATCP

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL