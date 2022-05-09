Venezuela and Bolivia Sign New Bilateral Agreement

With the signing of a joint declaration between the ministers of foreign affairs of both countries, the working agenda held by Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia, with high authorities of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, was culminated.

This was reported by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, through a post on his official Twitter account, after the working agenda that took place on May 5 and 6, in which the diplomat representing President Nicolás Maduro, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Mayta and the Bolivian president himself, Luis Arce.

“The foreign minister of Venezuela expressed his pleasure in visiting the Plurinational State of Bolivia. It is a sign of the excellent bilateral relations between both countries and the willingness to work in various areas of international bilateral cooperation,” read the statement.

Comparto la Declaración de Integración Conjunta Venezuela – Bolivia, resultado de la agenda de trabajo bilateral sostenida durante el 5 y 6 del mes en curso, que reafirma los lazos de amistad y muestra una ruta abierta al desarrollo e integración de nuestros pueblos. https://t.co/z9uLASrlgU — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) May 8, 2022

Among the issues discussed by the delegations of Venezuela and Bolivia was the need to deepen bilateral trade relations and prioritize the access of non-traditional and value-added products.

Similarly, “they agreed to develop joint strategies for the promotion of Bolivian exports to Venezuela and Venezuelan exports to Bolivia, and to seek the participation of national exporters in fairs, exhibitions, business conferences, meetings and business meetings, in order to carry out medium and long-term business.”

Cooperation, union and friendship

Regarding the meeting with the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, Foreign Minister Plasencia reported that it was a setting to ratify the rejection of unilateralism and interference. They also condemned the imposition of arbitrary and illegal unilateral coercive measures (sanctions) against sovereign peoples.

“The president reiterated his government’s interest in carrying out the third Joint Integration Commission between the two nations in the coming months. He highlighted the importance of this to deepen and develop our bilateral cooperation in all areas,” added Plasencia.

Likewise, he pointed out that they agreed on the spirit of cooperation, solidarity and unity, as well as the firm commitment to peace and the preservation of sovereignty, as a common legacy of the Liberator of both peoples, Simón Bolívar.

Que honra ser recibido en la hermosa ciudad de Cochabamba por @evoespueblo, gran líder de las causas justas e integración de Nuestra América, junto a nuestro Comandante Hugo Chávez. La solidaridad de Venezuela está con el pueblo y Gobierno Boliviano ¡En la unión está la fuerza! pic.twitter.com/QYTvN4KMjP — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) May 6, 2022

In addition, the Venezuelan foreign minister also shared the occasion with the indigenous leader Evo Morales Ayma and with intellectuals, academics, personalities and Venezuelan residents, at the headquarters of the Simón Rodríguez Cultural Center in La Paz.

Featured image: Bolivian President Luis Arce (left) shaking hands with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia (right). Next to them Venezuelan ambassador to Bolivia, César Trómpiz (right) and Bolivian minister for foreign affairs, Rogelio Mayta (left). Photo: Twitter/@plasenciafelixr.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

