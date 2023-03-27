The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Yván Gil participated in the 28th Ibero-American Summit on behalf of the Venezuelan government. In his speech, he questioned the application of coercive measures, also know as sanctions, as a method of political subjugation.

“We must abandon the neocolonial practices that the United States and the European Union are currently applying against three members present at this summit: Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” said the Venezuelan top diplomat this past Saturday, March 2.

Accordingly, he highlighted that in a short period of time Venezuela has received more than 900 illegal sanctions and has lost more than 7 billion dollars from assets stolen abroad.

Gil stressed that “we cannot talk about a fair and sustainable Ibero-America without respect for the sovereignty and independence” of these countries and he denounced the fact that these sanctions “harm us all; they violate human rights, impede development and subject the people to hunger.”

On the other hand, the Venezuelan foreign minister referred to the need to seek the consolidation of a “true and fair, constructive and unconditional cooperation,” through which cooperation ties are strengthened for the benefit of the people.

He also denounced the capitalist model of resource depredation, since it has become the main reason for the widening gaps of “inequality, poverty and hopelessness.”

Gil was satisfied to see that these unilateral actions against the affected countries had been questioned at the Ibero-American Summit, although he said that these impositions have helped Venezuela to reinvent itself.

“Despite all the attacks we have managed to do a lot with very little. We are recovering and with our own efforts we have returned to the path of prosperity,” said the foreign minister.

Additionally, he took the opportunity to highlight how much the countries in the forum have suffered from the consequences of climate change, adding that no country is exempt from these “disastrous consequences.”

On that note, he said that this extreme situation “forces us to innovate, cooperate and be truly supportive” since, in his opinion, “the climate crisis must be addressed jointly.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

