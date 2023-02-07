On Sunday, February 5, General Domingo Hernández Lárez, head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), reported via social media that US spy planes were detected flying inside Venezuela’s flight information region (FIR) during the past 30 days.

“On no less than four occasions in the last 30 days, the flight information region (Maiquetía FIR) has been violated by US spy planes, disrespecting international agreements,” Hernández Lárez wrote.

En no menos de 4 ocasiones en los últimos 30 días, ha sido violada la Región de Información de Vuelo (FIR Maiquetía) por los aviones espías de los EEUU, irrespetando los convenios internacionales. Realmente cinismo es poco !! https://t.co/RTTJ08YxWq — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 5, 2023

A FIR is a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service (ALRS) are provided. According to Open Aviation, FIRs are the largest regular division of airspace in use in the world today, with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) delegating which country is responsible for the operational control of a given FIR.

General Hernández Lárez posted the information regarding US planes in Venezuela’s FIR to complement a statement made by Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino about the subject and the US shooting down of the so-called Chinese spy balloon this weekend.

“The US talking about respecting their airspace? Venezuela has witnessed the systematic provocation and violation of our sovereignty by US air and maritime means, seeing us forced to intercept and expel them. What cynicism,” wrote Minister Padrino.

(Últimas Noticias) by Eligio Rojas with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

