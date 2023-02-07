February 6, 2023
Photo of a Venezuelan SU-30 Flanker taken by a US EP-3 Aries II plane while flying inside Venezuela's Flight Information Region (FIR) without following international protocols on July 19, 2019. Photo: Michael Wimbish/US Southern Command.

