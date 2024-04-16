A mediation commission composed of Venezuelan government and state authorities met with the Indigenous Yukpa protesters who had been blocking roads in the east of Zulia state. The delegates heard the requests of the group of Yukpas who remain in the vicinity of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) checkpoint in the Rosario de Perijá municipality.

The commission was appointed by the Venezuelan government, the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and its vice presidenct for Indigenous affairs. The meeting took place this Saturday, April 13.

PSUV regional leader and former Venezuelan ambassador in Spain, Mario Isea, led the government delegation. Among the Indigenous representatives were Yimmys Rodríguez, Indigenous legislator from Zulia state Keila Marín, coordinator of the PSUV for the Wayuu people Glennys Semprún, and representative of communes Jhohan Vera, among others.

Mario Isea stated that he was directly delegated by Diosdado Cabello, deputy of the AN and head of President Nicolás Maduro’s presidential campaign for Zulia state, who asked him to mediate with the Indigenous people who have been demonstrating in Rosario de Perijá since April 6. The Yukpas demand that they be allowed to travel to Caracas to sell crafts to the national government.

For decades, especially after the arrival of Chavismo, the Venezuelan government has deployed various tools to stimulate and promote the economic growth of Indigenous peoples. Prior to Chavismo, the government had made efforts to stimulate small Indigenous producers and Indigenous-owned businesses. This model became unsustainable after the economic crisis created after the launching of the economic warfare against Venezuela and the illegal sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

Fat cows and skinny cows

“There is concern on the part of the PSUV authorities about the problems of the people,” said Isea. “Since its birth, the Bolivarian Revolution has demonstrated and has been characterized by addressing the collective needs of the people. There are good times and bad times, but the fundamental concern of Chavismo is providing the greatest amount of happiness to the people.”

He stated that Diosdado Cabello, as first vice president of the PSUV, is concerned about the living conditions of each of the Indigenous peoples who live in Zulia state. “Because of that concern, he began to ask for information,” Isea added.

“A majority have expressed their annoyance, differences, some of them even related to officials and how they act,” noted Isea. “Without a doubt we have to be convinced that we must look for solutions to the problems and that harmony prevails.”

Isea said that he could not assure that Cabello could be in the area in the next few hours, but also explained that Cabello would be waiting for the information that comes out of these meetings.

“But he intends to come to an assembly in the Sierra, with all the chiefs… so that there is no bias, differences, partial approaches,” Isea added.

He insisted that some of the senior officials of the Venezuelan government, such as Diosdado Cabello or Néstor Reverol, would go to listen to and respond to the indigenous people’s issues.

“Someone sufficiently authorized to reach an agreement with you will come,” said Isea. “We are going to inform you of everything that has been proposed here, what has not been accomplished, and what must be improved. It is favorable that this brief period of reflection, which should occur in a couple of days, serves to organize them, that this meeting be as efficient as possible, and that all can obtain the greatest collective benefits.”

About crafts

Isea made it clear to the Yukpa indigenous people that it would be a demagoguery for him to affirm that the authorities are committed to buying or acquiring crafts made by the Indigenous people.

“We cannot make that commitment. We have to say it sincerely,” concluded the PSUV regional leader representing Deputy Diosdado Cabello.

(Radio Fe y Alegria) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

