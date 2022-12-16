On Monday, December 12, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported on Venezuela and the Netherlands’ review of steps to take to reopen the maritime and aerial borders between Venezuela and the islands of Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire, overseas territories of the Netherlands in the Caribbean (Netherlands Antilles). The borders have been closed since 2019.

Vice President Rodríguez reported on Twitter that she held a meeting with the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Venezuela, Robert Schuddeboom, regarding the reopening of the borders.

Nos reunimos con el embajador del Reino de los Países Bajos, @rschuddeboom, a quien transmitimos el saludo del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro. Abordamos temas de nuestra relación bilateral y los pasos a seguir para la reapertura de la frontera entre Venezuela y Aruba, Curazao y Bonaire. pic.twitter.com/brOOpqv37M — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) December 12, 2022

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría later issued a statement reporting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be following President Nicolás Maduro’s instructions to discuss the reopening of the borders. He also added that officials from the two countries reviewed “bilateral relations and aspects regarding the common border with Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire.”

Siguiendo instrucciones del Presidente @NicolasMaduro y luego de importantes conversaciones con el Reino de los Países Bajos 🇳🇱, hemos acordado iniciar las discusiones técnicas para la apertura gradual de las fronteras marítimas y aéreas con las islas Aruba, Curazao y Bonaire. pic.twitter.com/2alDzScMbv — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) December 13, 2022

President Maduro also announced that Rodríguez will present “good news” regarding agreements reached with the government of the Netherlands.

“An excellent meeting today, already closing deals between the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the government of the Netherlands… there is good news,” President Maduro said during a broadcast on the state TV channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) but did not provide more details.

The maritime and aerial borders between Venezuela and the islands of the Netherlands Antilles have remained closed since February 2019, after coup plotter Juan Guaidó tried to force his way into Venezuelan territory with “humanitarian aid” collected in Brazil, Colombia, and the islands of Curaçao, Bonaire, and Aruba.

