The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, approved the construction of 120 homes in San Martín de Turumbán, on the bank of the Cuyuní River, near the border of the Venezuelan state of Bolívar with the disputed Essequibo territory. “The Great Venezuela Housing Mission arrives in Guayana Esequiba, to honor, accompany and embrace our communities,” President Maduro announced on Thursday, December 7, at an event at the Aquiles Nazoa Cultural Center, Caracas.

During the ceremony to deliver house number 4.8 million of the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV), it was announced by Venezuelan Housing Minister Ildermaro Villarroel that the topographical survey has already been carried out where the new homes will be constructed. In addition, an educational center will be built at the same location. All this construction will be carried out in a peri-urban area so that the beneficiaries have full access to the nearest city.

President Maduro highlighted that the new Guayana Esequiba state (Essequibo territory) will have all the “social plans, education, healthcare, and housing” necessary for its development. For this reason, he instructed the director of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME), Gustavo Vizcaíno, for the installation of an office of so that each inhabitant of that region can receive an identity document.

“Identification requests have arrived in droves, it is impressive,” President Maduro stated. “The office is going to be set up, the location is already being looked for the office. Dr. Gustavo Vizcaíno, I’m going there, to Tumeremo until the office is set up to issue ID cards to all the population of Guayana Esequiba.”

The president also reported that he had held a meeting with the Sole Authority of Guayana Esequiba state, General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, to address strategic issues regarding the Comprehensive Defense Zone of the Essequbo, which will consist of 28 comprehensive development sectors in the territory that historically belongs to Venezuela.

Housing construction work already in motion

Following the announcement made by President Maduro, Bolívar state Governor Ángel Marcano announced on Thursday the arrival of the housing kits to San Martín de Turumbán.

En el hito 4 millones 800 el presidente @NicolasMaduro reafirmó su compromiso con la construcción de viviendas en Bolívar.

Con orgullo anunciamos que ya estamos listos para empezar las nuevas obras, en San Martín de Turumbang, donde vamos a construir viviendas para el pueblo pic.twitter.com/erZTXHU8bT — Ángel Marcano (@amarcanopsuv) December 8, 2023

The project, which is already in motion, began with the terracing and staking out of the land. After the completion of this technical work, the first stage will proceed with the construction of 20 homes for the indigenous communities of the area.

Marcano reported that through the Institute of Housing and Works of the Bolívar state (Inviobras) and the regional housing body, the logistics chain for the construction of the new 120 homes is already fully operational, and they are expected to be completed in the next few months.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.