The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, announced that after the victory of the “yes” in Sunday’s referendum, the next step will be to approve a law for the creation of a Guayana Esequiba state.

“The next step is that we soon have to approve the Guayana Esequiba state law,” said Cabello. “That is a step, and those who go around shouting about whether the thing is binding or not will begin to understand. We are going to act according to the imperative that our people are giving us.”

Diosdado Cabello mentioned the right-wing sector that rejected the results of the popular consultation, noting that the Bolivarian Revolution is accustomed to the fact that, in each election, the opposition does not recognize the results or sows doubts about the veracity of the elections.

In addition, Cabello pointed out that in each of the 30 elections that have been held in the country since the electoral victory of Hugo Chávez in 1998, sectors of the opposition “come out to attack the referee.”

However, the parliamentarian also highlighted that in this referendum, many sectors of the opposition put aside political differences and joined the process.

“The message of unity was strong,” said Cabello. “It is one of the great gains of this process, that in the future we can sit down and talk and that political differences are dealt with by vote. We all win with unity. The opposition people that participated were brave.”

Finally, Diosdado Cabello said that the events of this past Sunday, December 3, will remain etched in history.

“Yesterday, an extraordinary event was held where the people came out with great joy and awareness,” said Cabello. “The people expressed themselves clearly.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

