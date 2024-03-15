Venezuela will reactivate a maritime route with Trinidad and Tobago on March 28, as reported by Valentino Alterio, the representative of the Federation of Chambers and Associations of Artisans, Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Industries and Companies of Venezuela (Fedeindustria) of Sucre state.

According to the El Tiempo news outlet, the route will be covered by the Patanemo transport boat, managed by the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA). This initiative aims to facilitate the safe and legal transit of passengers between both countries.

The decision was made after an alliance was reached between the public and private sectors, and be based in the Paria area in the state of Sucre.

The route will begin operating on a regular basis at the end of March, starting at eight in the morning.

Among the requirements for travelers are a passport or an equivalent identifying provisional document requested at the Venezuelan Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, an identity card, and a maximum of 25 kilos of luggage per person.

Tickets can be purchased through Port of Spain-based travel agency Hammock LTD.

In August 2022, Venezuela activated a maritime route with Trinidad and Tobago from Puertos de Sucre, located in Güiria, Valdez municipality, Sucre state.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

