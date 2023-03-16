The excitement for the World Classic continues to build up game after game. Groups A to D have taken unpredictable turns since day 1. However, on Tuesday, Venezuela advanced undefeated to the semifinals with a 5–1 victory over the team representing the Israeli entity.
Behind starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo, Venezuela’s Eugenio Suárez drove in three runs, including two in the first inning, to seal victory.
Eugenio Suárez continues to add on for Team Venezuela. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RPvRjAmg6e
— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2023
The Venezuelan team has won all four of the games they have played in the tournament, thus emerging as one of the favorites to win.
Venezuela Beats Dominican Republic 5-1 in First Game of 2023 World Baseball Classic
A home run at the top of inning 4 extended the lead for Venezuela, with Eduardo Escobar’s hit to center field off Jake Fishman’s pitch. It was followed by another homer by Eugenio Suárez for the partial 5-0.
Victoria de Venezuela mantiene el invito y se prepara para 4tos de final. #WorldBaseballClassic
•#Venezuela 🇻🇪 5️⃣#Israel 🇮🇱 1️⃣
•
FINAL
•
🏟 Loan Depot Park, Miami
•
💻 https://t.co/RUVfWfZDEI
•#LaQueNosVuelveLocos pic.twitter.com/Gyvvzdq88Z
— Team Beisbol Venezuela (@TeamBeisbolVe) March 15, 2023
Next Friday, March 17, Venezuela will face one of Canada, Mexico, or the United States, depending on the results of ensuing games. These teams are all tied in their group.
(RedRadioVE) by Daniella Garcia Lugo, with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
-
