Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Plasencia: Colombia Promotes Obsolete Cold War Agenda

Following joint military exercises by Colombia and the US, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia commented on the alignment of Colombia and the United States against Venezuela.

On Wednesday, March 2, Plasencia expressed his condemnation of last weekend’s naval drills through his Twitter account, .

“It is not surprising that the misgovernment of Colombia, servile to warlike NATO, lends itself to the imposition of an obsolete cold war agenda,” wrote Plasencia. He noted the double standard applied by the Pentagon when it condemns interventions by other nations. Currently, the US is in charge of the Commission for Nuclear Disarmament in the United Nations, yet brazenly performs maneuvers with nuclear submarines in foreign waters.

Lamentamos que un gobierno que preside hoy la Conferencia de Desarme de la ONU, realice tales provocaciones en una región con una posición sólida de principios contra la proliferación de armas nucleares. Venezuela repudia esta agresión de Colombia a la paz y estabilidad regional. — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) March 2, 2022

“We regret that a government presiding over the UN Conference on Disarmament today would carry out such provocations in a region with a strong principled position against the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” wrote Plasencia. “Venezuela repudiates this Colombian aggression against regional peace and stability.”

On February 28 the Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, also denounced the naval exercise of Colombia and the US, coordinated by NATO.

“Drug trafficking, the war in Arauca, systematic murders, and terrorist groups cannot be fought with nuclear submarines. I reject it categorically,” wrote Padrino on his Twitter account, expressing Venezuela’s position faced with these warmongering provocations near Venezuelan territorial waters.

Featured image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia with Latin American and Caribbean flags in the background. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

