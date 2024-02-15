The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, demanded that the Canadian government should halt its attacks against Venezuela. Canada should “get its nose out of our country,” wrote Minister Gil in a statement.

Through a message posted on his social media accounts this Wednesday, February 14, the top Venezuelan diplomat criticized Canada’s position of defending people linked to terrorist actions within Venezuela.

“The government of Canada, trapped in its superiority complex, believing itself to be an empire, from its moral misery, insists on attacking Venezuela,” wrote Minister Gil. “Get your noses out of our country. Incapable of condemning true human rights violations in the world, such as the genocide in Gaza, and with a shameful record in its own territory, it demonstrates how mean and duplicitous it can be by playing into the hands of terrorists and destabilizers.”

El Gobierno de Canadá, atrapado en su complejo de superioridad, creyéndose imperio y desde su miseria moral, insiste en atacar a Venezuela. ¡Saquen sus narices de nuestra Patria! Incapaces de condenar las verdaderas violaciones a los DDHH en el mundo, como el genocidio en Gaza,… https://t.co/nH6mMFhkKj — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 14, 2024

Minister Gil also accused the United States of being complicit in the terrorist and interventionist acts perpetrated against Venezuela, which had the objective of destabilizing the country.

The Venezuelan foreign minister thus referred to the statements and decisions taken by the White House after several terrorist plots were ucovered in January by Venezuelan intelligence agencies followed by the arrest of those involved, including USAID-backed activist Rocío San Miguel.

La CIA y la DEA han estado conspirando desde Miami y Colombia, junto a opositores de la extrema derecha venezolana, para asesinar al Presidente @NicolasMaduro, el Ministro @vladimirpadrino y el Gobernador @FreddyBernal entre otros, así como para desestabilizar nuestro país, a… https://t.co/KGyBMoCViL — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 13, 2024

Gil responded to the statements made by the White House spokesperson who, earlier, had said that he felt “concerned” about the arrest of Rocío San Miguel, under investigation in Venezuela for the alleged crime of conspiracy and treason regarding the thwarted terrorist plot known as White Bracelet.

