May 4, 2023
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez during a press conference denouncing OFAC License 42 and the US government theft of CITGO Corporation, in Miraflores Palace, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez during a press conference denouncing OFAC License 42 and the US government theft of CITGO Corporation, in Miraflores Palace, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press