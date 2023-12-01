November 30, 2023
Photo composition showing Palestinian looking through the rubber of the genocidal Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Palestine, next to an image of Palestinian women holding a flag while in the background a map of Gaza can be seen along some residential buildings. Photo: Hampton.

Photo composition showing Palestinian looking through the rubber of the genocidal Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Palestine, next to an image of Palestinian women holding a flag while in the background a map of Gaza can be seen along some residential buildings. Photo: Hampton.