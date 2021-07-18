July 18, 2021

What’s Behind the Assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse?

Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Haitian activist and musician Chango Bastia about the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Bastia shares how average Haitians have responded to the news, what questions they still have about what took place, and how they feel about US attempts to intervene in their nation.

He also explains that Haiti’s government is controlled by the United States and relies heavily on the deployment of armed gangs throughout the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, in order to quell political unrest and opposition to neoliberalism.

Bastia shares his vision for what needs to take place in order for Haiti to be truly independent.

 

 

 

Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She previously hosted a daily progressive afternoon news program called In Question on RT America. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula and Palestine.

