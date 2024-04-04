April 4, 2024
A classic American car flying a Cuban flag drives past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday March 28, 2021. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa.

A classic American car flying a Cuban flag drives past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday March 28, 2021. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa.

Translate »