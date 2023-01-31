Russia reveals that documents obtained in Ukraine during the special military operation prove that coronavirus research has been ongoing by US-funded organizations since 2015

A few months into the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense (RCB) Troops began compiling data pertaining to the role and functions of US biolabs in Ukraine based on the documents they secured.

Initially, Washington refused to admit the existence of US biolabs in Ukraine, however, later in time undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland did.

According to RCB Troops Chief Igor Kirillov, “Russian troops have secured over 20,000 documents, reference and analytical materials, and interviewed eyewitnesses and participants in American military-biological programs,” since the start of the special operation.

Furthermore, Kirillov confirmed that the documents, which remain under review and in the process of being deciphered, without any doubt reinforced the existing analysis, which argued that the Pentagon had intended to test biological weapons on the populations of the Eastern European country and its neighbors, Russia included.

Relocation of personnel and material

The head of RCB Troops also revealed a variety of new facts regarding the US operations, including a sizable operation, allegedly carried out in 2022 to reassign Ukrainian experts working on bioweapons to Western nations, including the US, Canada, and the European Union, to eliminate the alleged threat of their possible interrogation by Russia.

Not only did the US seek to relocate personnel, but it also attempted to move biological materials out of Ukraine into Poland, the Baltic States, and Central Asia as the Russian troops advanced in Ukraine during the special operation.

The RBC chief noted, “The Pentagon is actively transferring unfinished research in the framework of Ukrainian projects to the states of Central Asia and Europe” and further added that Russian intelligence has knowledge of US initiatives to increase biodefense cooperation with nations in Africa and the Asia-Pacific area, including Kenya, Singapore, and Thailand.

“Under pressure from the international community, Washington is changing its approaches to organizing military-biological activities, shifting the functions of customer to civilian departments – the Department of Health, the Energy Department, the United States Agency for International Development [USAID, ed]. This allows the US administration to avoid criticism at international venues” and reduce pressure on the Pentagon and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Kirillov said.

Covid-19 research has been ongoing since 2015

Kirillov made reference to records acquired and examined by the RCB Troops as proof that scientists from the EcoHealth Alliance have been investigating coronavirus strain transmission patterns since at least 2015. The disputed gain of function coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was supported by the US-backed non-governmental group known as EcoHealth Alliance, which has been charged with playing a role in the 2019 coronavirus pandemic.

Kirillov explained, “Earlier, we informed you about the work being carried out at Boston University to enhance the pathogenic properties of COVID-19, funded by US government money, and about the possible involvement of USAID in the emergence of a new coronavirus,” adding that “the key role in the implementation of these projects belongs to the EcoHealth Alliance intermediary.”

Additionally, the chief noted, the “documents received from DTRA confirm that since 2015, specialists from this entity have been studying the diversity of the bat population, searching for new strains of the coronavirus, mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans. In total, more than 2,500 specimens were studied.”

Evidence USAID involved in Covid-19 outbreak

Earlier in August 2022, Kirillov said the development of the COVID-19 pandemic suggests the involvement of Washington in its outbreak.

“We are considering the possibility that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is involved in the emergence of the new coronavirus,” Kirillov said.

He explained that the organization launched a program called PREDICT in 2009, which was used to detect emerging disease threats at their source.

The program was used to study new types of coronaviruses and captured bats that carry these viruses, the official said.

Hence, it is likely the program was used when it was revived to create new viruses.

“The implementation of the COVID-19 development scenario and USAID’s emergency termination of the Predict program in 2019 suggest the deliberate nature of the pandemic and US involvement in its outbreak,” he added.

(Almayadeen – English)

