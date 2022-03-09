China Asks the US to Disclose Information on Biolabs in Ukraine
China demands all parties involved to guarantee the security of the places where dangerous viruses are stored.
On Tuesday, March 8, China’s Foreign Ministry called on the United States to release full details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, urging all parties involved to ensure security of the labs.
On Monday, the Russian military said that it had found documents indicating that Ukrainian authorities had been destroying pathogens studied at its laboratories. Moscow claimed that 30 US-financed Ukrainian biolabs have been actively cooperating with the US military.
Recent media reports indicate that these laboratories store large quantities of dangerous viruses.
During Tuesday’s daily press conference, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that, for the health and safety of the population of Ukraine, the surrounding areas and the entire world, all parties concerned must ensure the safety of such laboratories.
“In particular, the United States, as the party which knows these laboratories best, should publish the relevant details as soon as possible, including which viruses are stored and which research has been carried out,” Zhao stressed.
He added that the US biomilitary activities in Ukraine are just “a tip of an iceberg,” and that “the US Department of Defense controls 336 biological laboratories in 30 countries around the world.”
“What is the true intention of the United States?” asked Zhao. “What exactly has it done? This has always been a matter of concern on the part of the international community.”
The United States has single-handedly blocked the implementation of a Biological Weapons Convention’s verification protocol for 20 years and has refused to accept inspections of its biological facilities within and outside its borders, thus further aggravating the concerns of the international community, remarked Zhao.
“We once again urge the US to fully clarify its biological military activities both at home and abroad, as well as accepting multilateral inspections,” Zhao said.
