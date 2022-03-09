China Asks the US to Disclose Information on Biolabs in Ukraine

China demands all parties involved to guarantee the security of the places where dangerous viruses are stored.

On Tuesday, March 8, China’s Foreign Ministry called on the United States to release full details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, urging all parties involved to ensure security of the labs.

On Monday, the Russian military said that it had found documents indicating that Ukrainian authorities had been destroying pathogens studied at its laboratories. Moscow claimed that 30 US-financed Ukrainian biolabs have been actively cooperating with the US military.

Recent media reports indicate that these laboratories store large quantities of dangerous viruses.

During Tuesday’s daily press conference, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that, for the health and safety of the population of Ukraine, the surrounding areas and the entire world, all parties concerned must ensure the safety of such laboratories.