21N Elections: Public Ministry to Deploy 940 Prosecutors this Sunday

This Tuesday, November 16, within the framework of the Plan of the Republic to guarantee security for the regional elections scheduled for Sunday, November 21, the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported that 1,090 officials of the Public Ministry (MP) will be deployed during the electoral contest.

As Saab detailed, 940 of the MP’s 1090 officials are electoral prosecutors. The MP will also activate situation rooms in each state to process any crime related to electoral activity. In addition, Saab indicated that the hotline 0800-FISCA-00 is available if any incidents related to the election occur.

The attorney general of the Republic also affirmed that the mega-elections of November 21 represent a great victory and an achievement for the people of Venezuela, after having lived through so many trying events.

For his part, the Minister for Interior, Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, indicated that 98,277 police, state, and municipal officials will be working under the aegis of the FANB’s Strategic Operational Command (CEOFANB).

The state of alarm decree is in effect throughout the national territory, Ceballos added, in order to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19. At the same time, he confirmed that the decree prohibits the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages throughout the country as of Friday, November 19.

Featured image: Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab. Photo by Venezuelan Public Ministry.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

