Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100 on Wednesday, November 29. On his 100th birthday, May 23, the US researcher and journalist Nick Turse listed the criminal record of Kissinger who is responsible for the death of at least 3 million people in different regions of the world.

Although there are too many crimes to Kissinger’s name that could be listed in this format, this article will summarize the crimes attributed to the former US Secretary of State and national security advisor who shaped the way in which US exceptionalism was projected globally in the 20th century. Many of the massacres listed here had not been documented until this year.

The following is a brief summary of the criminal record of the principal architect of US war policy in the 20th century:

He masterminded the massive bombing of Cambodia by the United States between 1969 and 1973. Villages were not only bombed, but also strafed by helicopter gunships, and burned and looted by US and allied troops. This resulted in the deaths of 150,000 civilians. These policies, in addition to obscuring the true cost of the conflict in Cambodia, also set the stage for the massacres of the US war on terror from Afghanistan to Iraq, from Syria to Somalia and beyond.

“The covert justifications for illegally bombing Cambodia became the framework for the justifications for drone strikes and eternal war. It is a perfect expression of the unbroken circle of American militarism,” said Greg Grandin, author of Kissinger’s Shadow.

Kissinger helped prolong the Vietnam War and facilitate genocides in Cambodia, East Timor, and Bangladesh.

He promoted or accelerated civil wars in southern Africa; and supported coups and death squads throughout Latin America.

Kissinger was the architect of Operation Condor, implemented in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, with millions of victims.

He is credited with the 30,000 murdered and 30,000 disappeared in Argentina during the military dictatorship, as well as the assassination of Chilean President Salvador Allende and other assassinations perpetrated by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

