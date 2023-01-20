January 20, 2023
Photo composition: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (left), Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (right), in the background the Syrian flag, a destroyed building and armed people. Photo: The Cradle.

