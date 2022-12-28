December 28, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (left) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (right), with scenes from the war in Syria in the background. Photo: The Cradle.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (left) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (right), with scenes from the war in Syria in the background. Photo: The Cradle.