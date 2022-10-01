There are indications that as Cuba is trying to recover from a nationwide blackout after the passage of hurricane Ian, the Cuban opposition is trying to activate a new color revolution, to heat up the streets of the country.

The Cuban opposition, through operators in Florida, is trying to project on social media that there are pockets of protests in several localities, demanding the reestablishment of the electricity service.

1) Desde la tarde de hoy se reportaron protestas en varias zonas de Cuba. Sobre las 8 pm (hora local) el tráfico de internet en Cuba disminuyó considerablemente según @CloudflareRadar. pic.twitter.com/0K9w8rCWrU — YucaByte (@YucaByte) September 30, 2022

They are trying to blame the Cuban government for cutting internet access throughout the island for fear that the protests will spread. In an audio published by the website YucaByte, a Cuban woman argues that if the government suspended internet services, it is because “something big” is happening, insinuating that there are protests throughout the country and that the government is trying to hide them.

“At this moment we have no internet,” a man from Havana says in another Twitter post of YucaByte. “They took it down because of several demonstrations that took place today. They took it down so that nothing of what is happening in Cuba can be seen.”

4) Desde La Habana el activista Ángel Cuza Alfonso (@RasAngel4) nos confirma que el servicio de internet fue interrumpido sobre las 8 pm (hora local). pic.twitter.com/I3dOLmMQlC — YucaByte (@YucaByte) September 30, 2022

Such attempts of color revolution have been systematically applied since 2019 in Cuba, where social media has become one of the main venues of the anti-Cuban disinformation machinery of the United States. There was a similar failed attempt during the pandemic, which came to be known as the “July 11 protests,” during which mainstream media spread fake news throughout the world about a “popular revolution” against the “regime” in Cuba.

Meanwhile, President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the Ernesto Guevara de la Serna Thermoelectric Power Plant in Santa Cruz del Norte, to supervise the work being carried out to fully restore the operability of the National Electroenergy System (SEN) of Cuba. The office of the president, as well as other authorities of Cuba is keeping the population updated about the ongoing works for the restoration of electricity services.

🚨| Recuperación de la electricidad en #LaHabana. ⚡️Con servicio: 📍37 de 38 circuitos de 110kV

📍21 de 32 circuitos de 33 kV.

📍141 de 285 circuitos de distribución primaria

📍Servidos 282 MW de 590 MW de demanda promedio.

📍505 mil clientes con servicio de 856 mil (59 %) — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) September 30, 2022

Category 3 hurricane Ian, that originated in the Caribbean, made landfall in the eastern province of Pinar del Río in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, and caused extensive damage in the province as well as in the capital Havana and the municipality of Isla de Juventud.

The presidency of Cuba has reported that the authorities are working tirelessly to recover the electricity services and to provide aid to the people who have been affected by the hurricane. The country has received material aid from Mexico and Venezuela, while many countries in the region have expressed their solidarity and offer of help and support for the island.

Cuentas habilitadas por @MINCEX_CUBA para las donaciones de emergencia a #Cuba 🇨🇺 tras los devastadores efectos del #HuracánIan | #FuerzaPinar pic.twitter.com/3eu8Jqo3tb — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) September 29, 2022

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Cuba has activated bank accounts where emergency donations may be provided to the island to help it recover from the devastating effects of the storm.

