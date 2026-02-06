The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with officials from the Spanish oil company Repsol that has been operating in Venezuela for more than 30 years.

The executive director of EMP International, José Carlos de Vicente Bravo, and the director of Repsol’s Business Unit in Venezuela, Luis García, attended this meeting held on Wednesday, February 4, expressing their willingness to invest in Venezuela.

At the meeting, the acting president was accompanied by the president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Héctor Obregón; the deputy minister of Petroleum, Paula Henao; the deputy minister of Gas, Luis González; the vice president of Exploration and Production of PDVSA, Eduardo Pinto; the executive vice president of PDVSA, Giovanni Martínez; and the vice president of Gas of PDVSA, Janier Viloria.

Delcy Rodríguez has reiterated her call to international investors and corporations, offering the Venezuelan state’s legal security to operate in the oil sector, after the Partial Reform of the Organic Law of Hydrocarbons was unanimously approved by the National Assembly on January 29, adapting it to a new global energy context and promoting investment by prioritizing domestic production.

Previously, Venezuelan authorities met with representatives of the French oil company Maurel & Prom to strengthen partnerships aimed at boosting oil production in Venezuela.

The meeting was attended by Maurel & Prom’s Chief Executive Officer Olivier Cleret and other executives. The French oil corporation has expressed its willingness to continue operating in Venezuela, taking advantage of the competitive advantages incorporated in the recent reform of the Hydrocarbons Law.

After the meetings, the acting president of Venezuela wrote on social media: In the meetings, we discussed the best models contemplated in the reform of the Organic Law of Hydrocarbons to strengthen production, build solid alliances, and boost the oil sector in favor of economic growth, well-being, and happiness of the people.

(Prensa Presidencial Venezuela) by Claudia Guerra Mendez, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ