The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, met senior executives from the industrial and automotive sectors of India as part of her official visit to the country.

The meeting took place in the city of Mumbai on Saturday, June 6, and presents a new opportunity for cooperation and commercial and economic diversification, in addition to the utilization of clean energies and the support for sustainable economic development.

Rodríguez observed a display of some urban transport vehicles produced by Tata Motors, which has built one of the most robust clean energy platforms in Asia, operating thousands of megawatts in wind and hydroelectric energies and the production of solar panels.

These meetings promote a key strategic component for Indian investments in Venezuela, by addressing the development of the transportation sector, electric energy, and technology transfer.

Rodríguez was accompanied by a high-level technical delegation, including the sectoral vice president of Science, Technology, Ecosocialism, and Health, Isabel Iturria; the minister of Transportation, Jacqueline Faría; Foreign Minister Yván Gil; the sectoral vice president for Communication and Culture, Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela; and the minister of the Presidential Office and Government Administration Monitoring, Juan Escalona.

Mumbai is considered as the financial capital of India, making it the key setting for the acting Venezuelan head of state’s work agenda in India, where high-level meetings are expected to advance strategic plans and projects.

The official agenda will prioritize topics of common interest in different areas of development.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ