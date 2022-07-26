Support us – Donation Options

First of all, we would like to thank all of our supporters whose financial assistance has allowed Orinoco Tribune to thrive for over three years. Thank you truly.
Secondly, we want all of our readers and followers to know that Orinoco Tribune is 100% funded by your donations. We do not take financial support from any businesses, governments or mayor non government organizations (NGO’s). We neither do advertisement to distract our readers and to finance big tech corporations. We also reject doing, backlink and sponsor writing deals. Overall we are extremely proud of our independence and we have even faced some good friends and donors that have try to dictate us what to do.
Thirdly, Orinoco Tribune is working around the clock to provide you with topical and accurate original content, translated content, and curated English-language content about world news, from the perspective of our home office in Caracas, Venezuela. But we also have increase exponentially our multimedia content in an attempt to provide another perspective not only about Venezuela, but also about Latin America and the world.
We now offer tax-deductible donations through the Alliance For Global Justice sponsorship program and it is our preferred donation option: https://orinocotribune.com/donations-fiscal-sponsor-afgj/. In the following piece you can find why this option is the one we recommend the most: https://orinocotribune.com/donations-fiscal-sponsor-afgj/
In addition, supporters can make contributions through Paypal (https://orinocotribune.com/…/support-us-please-donate-2-2/) and Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/orinocotribune).
Thank you!
Your support is the main reason that keep us online and kicking!
Orinoco Tribune Team
Updated: July 25, 2022
