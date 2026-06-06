The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, addresses supporters at the Zócalo in Mexico City, December 6, 2025, to celebrate seven years of the Fourth Transformation government. Photo: Presidency of Mexico.

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, addresses supporters at the Zócalo in Mexico City, December 6, 2025, to celebrate seven years of the Fourth Transformation government. Photo: Presidency of Mexico.