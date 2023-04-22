The 5th ALBA Games 2023 was inaugurated this Friday, April 21, at the Jorge Luis García Carneiro baseball stadium in La Guaira, Venezuela, where delegations from the 11 participating countries paraded. The event was by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Athletes from Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Venezuela, and special guest country Russia, are participating in the Games.

The delegations were sworn in by the minister for Youth and Sports of Venezuela, Mervin Maldonado, who stated that at this moment “integration becomes a living sacred fire of hope.”

#EnVivo 📹| "A nombre de la juventud y de todo el pueblo de Venezuela le deseamos el mayor de los éxitos en el desempeño en cada una de las disciplinas", expresó el jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro a las delegaciones participantes en los V Juegos Deportivos del Alba 2023 pic.twitter.com/v1BTUCC8k9 — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) April 21, 2023

“You athletes, coaches, judges and referees, members of the delegations participating in the ALBA Games, pledge to be faithful defenders of solidarity, integration and brotherhood among our peoples,” Maldonado said to the delegations during the swearing in.

The participants promised to respect the rules and regulations of each of the disciplines, give their best for their nations, and provide a good show for the fans.

GRAN INAUGURACIÓN 🏅🏆 📅VIERNES 21 de Abril

🕛HORA: 3:00 pm

📍DIRECCIÓN: ESTADIO DE BÉISBOL JORGE LUIS GARCÍA CARNEIRO LA GUAIRA 📺TRANSMISIÓN POR TVES ¡NUESTRA AMÉRICA! pic.twitter.com/2ZjxaYpWLe — juegosalba2023 (@juegosalba2023) April 21, 2023

The opening speech was given by President Maduro, who welcomed the athletes from Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as those from Russia, the guest country.

“Today the 5th ALBA Games begins, which are part of the preparation schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” President Maduro said in his speech. “I hope that the events are beneficial for all of you.”

He wished the greatest success to all participants, on behalf of the youth and the people of Venezuela.

The sporting event’s mascot is Albarino, a jaguar whose name represents the integration and unity of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance.

The events will be hosted at facilities in Caracas, and the states of Miranda and La Guaira. The ALBA Games 2023, in which 3,500 athletes will compete in 33 disciplines, will end on April 29. The events can be followed live on the games website.

