This Thursday, December 15, the Venezuelan diplomat, Félix Plasencia, was appointed to the role of secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), during the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the ALBA-TCP.

The member states of the organisation elected to appoint Plasencia to be in charge of the ALBA-TCP during the current summit, which began this Wednesday in Havana, Cuba, bringing together the various leaders of the region. Plasencia had held the position of Venezuelan ambassador to Bogotá, Colombia, from August 11, 2022, under the appointment of Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro congratulated Plasencia via social media for this new opportunity to continue uniting the countries of the continent and to wave the flags raised by the founders of the ALBA-TCP, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez.

Prior to being ambassador to Bogotá and secretary general of the ALBA-TCP, Félix Plasencia had also held the positions of Venezuelan foreign minister between 2021 and 2022, and minister for tourism and foreign trade from 2019 to 2020.

From December 14, 2020, the position of secretary general of the ALBA-TCP had been held by the Bolivian diplomat, Sacha Llorenti, who was elected by the ALBA-TCP member states.

During Llorenti’s administration, he advocated for the strengthening of integration mechanisms amongst the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean amidst the systematic aggression of the imperial elites against them, according to the official press release.

“I assume with dedication and Bolivarian commitment this task as the new Secretary General of @ALBATCP,” Plasencia wrote via social media, promising to strengthen the union of the region. “We will continue to highlight the values of our Alliance and the integration of our Peoples.”

