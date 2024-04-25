April 25, 2024
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel (left) chairing the 23th ALBA-TCP Summit in Caracas on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel (left) chairing the 23th ALBA-TCP Summit in Caracas on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.

Translate »