The Algerian government has blamed its Moroccan counterpart for the massacre which occurred this June on the Melilla border and resulted in the death of at least 37 people.

This Wednesday, July 6, Amar Belani, special envoy of the Algerian government for Western Sahara, made a statement in which he accused Morocco of being responsible for the events which led to the massacre of the African migrants in Melilla. Likewise, he reproached the Moroccan authorities for continuing to defend an alleged humanist migration policy. Especially given that is widely known that the vast majority of the victims used the Moroccan national airline to arrive from Sub-Saharan Africa to Morocco.

“Morocco has its hands stained with the blood of African immigrants due to its atrocious, planned and systematic attitude of violation of human rights,” Belani added.

There continues to be no definitive number of deceased and autopsies have not been carried out on the corpses, nor has a judicial investigation been opened, according to official data.

The international press has reported that this massacre occurred after almost 2,000 people tried to enter Spain by climbing the wire fences surrounding Melilla, one of the two Spanish colonial enclaves in North Africa.

In an attempt to whitewash its responsibility, the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, pointed out that it is unacceptable that people die in this manner at the borders of the European Union. In addition, she considered it a priority to undertake an investigation to establish the facts of the massacre of the migrants.

Morocco and many other countries, which are considered by the European Union (EU) as buffer zones to stop mass migration, exercise repressive measures toward migrants following EU directions and pressure. Thousands of African migrants, specially from African countries, have died in the Mediterranean Sea alone due to the EU “strategy” to deter mass migration.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

