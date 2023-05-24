The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said this Monday that he would be proud to be declared “persona non grata” by Peru.

The Mexican head of state thus responded to the Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress, which is debating a motion that proposes condemning the “unacceptable statements” of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who last week described Peru’s coup president Boluarte as a “usurper.” The motion in Peru’s Congress claims that López Obrador’s statements constitute a violation of international law, among other considerations.

The Mexican president reiterated that he considers what the Peruvian Congress did to remove President Pedro Castillo and imprison him was unfair and illegal.

“If an analysis is made of the legal legal framework of Peru,” said AMLO, “they failed to comply with it. They violated it. It was an arbitrary decision, plus [in] the repression that they unleashed, they murdered about 70 people who protested.”

In addition, he said that it was not considered “correct or normal, that after the ousting of Castillo, the United States ambassador in Peru endorsed the decision and that the Peruvian Congress authorized the arrival of 700 armed American [US] soldiers in that country, at the request of the de facto presidency of Dina Boluarte.”

AMLO insisted that Mexico will not grant Boluarte the presidency of the Pacific Alliance “because she is not legally and legitimately president of Peru.”

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

