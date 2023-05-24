Venezuelan Vice Minister for Anti-Blockade Policies William Castillo reported that the London Court of Appeals will hold a new hearing on the case of Venezuelan gold illegally seized by the Bank of England (BoE).

This Tuesday, Castillo wrote on his social media accounts that the British Court of Appeals will evaluate the case in order to determine who the Bank of England should recognize as the legitimate government of Venezuela, despite the fact that the UK Foreign Office has normal diplomatic relations with President Nicolas Maduro administration. In this way, it will be defined who will have access to the sequestered gold.

The British bank must decide between recognizing the legitimate Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) or the ad hoc board appointed by former deputy Juan Guaidó when he illegally assumed the nonexistent title of “interim president.”

During the hearing this Monday, a letter sent by the British government to the Court of Appeal was released, confirming that the royal position on Guaidó is no longer the same as in March 2020, when they recognized his supposed interim status.

In the letter, UK authorities reproduced the change of approach launched by the White House in relation to this issue after the Venezuelan opposition parties previously supporting Guido decided to dissolve his imaginary presidency and transfer it to a board set up by the Unitary Platform and formed by unknown far-right politicians living abroad, an attempt to breathe new life into the failed US strategy overthrow President Maduro.

This new chapter for the Venezuelan gold stolen by the UK comes after the judge authorized the legitimate Venezuelan authorities, on October 8, 2022, to appeal the decision that ruled in favor of Guaidó.

Previously, the British court issued a ruling in which it recognized the “ad hoc directive” of the BCV. This occurred after the British court stated that it considered the resolutions of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) to be invalid, after the TSJ declared Guaidó’s illegitimate designation null and void.

When the judge ruled in favor of the board appointed by Guaidó, the 32 tons of gold seized by the BoE remained in England, as the UK judiciary did not authorize the legitimate Venezuelan authorities to access it.

Now, the Court of Appeals must determine whether the board formed by Venezuela’s opposition Unitary Platform will be able to control the Venezuelan assets or if they will be returned to the legitimate Venezuelan authorities.

The construct of Guaidó as “interim president” no longer exists, now that the same ex-deputies who recognized his illegitimate interim presidency removed him from office.

