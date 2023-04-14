April 14, 2023
Venezuelan polling expert and notable anti-Chavista Luis Vicente León during a speech at the heavily US-funded Americas Society/Council of the Americas in 2015. Photo: Roey Yohai/AS/COA/File photo.

Venezuelan polling expert and notable anti-Chavista Luis Vicente León during a speech at the heavily US-funded Americas Society/Council of the Americas in 2015. Photo: Roey Yohai/AS/COA/File photo.