Caracas, April 13, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The president of the polling company Datanálisis and influential anti-Chavista, Luis Vicente León, said that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will win the 2024 presidential race if the opposition does not manage to have a unitary candidate.

This statement was part of an interaction launched by León this Wednesday, April 12, via Twitter, where he attempted to answer economic and political questions from his followers.

In regard to economic analysis, León stated that “macro variables are beginning to normalize” after two notably complex quarters.

“[GDP] projections have been adjusted downwards as a result of the relevant drop registered in the first quarter of the year,” he said. “But even so, a GDP growth of 4-5% is expected, which indicates that the last semester growth should be above 6%.”

Regarding the behavior of the dollar for the next quarter, political analysts foresee “improvements in cash flow,” as a result of the rescue of some balances in PDVSA and the influx of resources from Chevron, which allows us to expect greater currency exchange stability, but not enough for the equilibrium to be stable.

In this regard, León added that “volatility will continue to be a relevant risk” when it comes to maintaining a stable currency exchange parity.

When asked about a possible minimum wage increase for the upcoming May 1 Workers Day, León wrote that he cannot predict a date for that, but that he is sure that government will announce a wage increase this first semester and that it will be relevant to any foreign currency comparison.

The influential personality of anti-Chavismo was also consulted about his projection for inflation in 2023, writing that initially, it was expected to be single-digit inflation, but that currency exchange events during the first quarter have rendered that inviable, so a 130-150% inflation is now projected to be the closing annual inflation by the end of 2023.

On the illegal sanctions front, León wrote that the sanctions relief will move very slowly, and that he does not expect positive news in the short term; however, he holds a more positive outlook for the medium term.

Political analysis

In addition to various economic analyses, León answered several political questions with his notable anti-Chavista optic, attempting to portray a more balanced and less fanatic approach.

Luis Vicente León wrote that the hard support for Chavismo in the electorate lies at around 30%. He added that if division and abstention continues among the opposition base, it makes Chavismo the most important minority. “That is the challenge of [opposition] primaries,” he stated. “To unify and to inspire the [opposition] vote around a unitary candidate supported by all [anti-Chavismo].”

When asked about the effect of the recent and ongoing anti-corruption campaign on the electoral outcome for Chavismo, León wrote that the corruptions scandals will allow the government to justify the recent economic slowdown; it will show the government’s commitment to go after its own people [Chavista leadership] and its commitment to implement corrective procedures to eradicate corruption. “I am not sure if this strategy will bear fruits, but it is a rational strategy,” he added.

León further stated that he does not believe the anti-corruption campaign was part of an electoral calculation, but rather the rational reactions to a real and growing dimension of corruption that directly affected government cash flow. “Despite this, I have no doubt that Maduro will try to take political advantage of the [corruption] issue,” he said.

When asked about the most popular Chavista personality and possible Chavista candidate—besides it being more than clear that President Maduro is the candidate for the 2024 presidential race—León stated that Rafael Lacava, Carabobo state governor, and President Maduro are the most popular anti-Chavista personalities. He did note that Lacava is not running in the upcoming presidential race, so Maduro is the most relevant option.

Some analysts believe that reading between lines of this last statement might reveal a possible attempt of anti-Chavismo influences to promote division among Chavista forces by inflating the popularity of Rafael Lacava beyond reality, in order to promote a desirable (for anti-Chavismo) split of Chavista forces, something that looks very difficult to achieve.

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/AU

